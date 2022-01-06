State DOJ investigating after Oakboro police chief allegedly told officers where to get fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

TJ Smith returned to work on Jan. 4, according to a Town of Oakboro official.

OAKBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Justice has opened an administrative investigation after a local police chief allegedly told officers where they could get a proof of a COVID-19 card without actually being vaccinated.

Town of Oakboro officials confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Thursday that Chief TJ Smith returned to work on Jan. 4 after being suspended without pay for two weeks due to those accusations. The two-week suspension, and six-month probationary period, went into effect Dec. 21.

According to the NC DOJ letter obtained by WCNC Charlotte, the department opened a preliminary administrative investigation of Smith on Jan. 3 for his involvement in allegedly notifying law enforcement where they could get COVID-19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated.

Richard Squires, deputy director for the DOJ Criminal Justice Standards Division, wrote to the town administrator that he would like copies of any internal investigations, a notarized statement from the chief about the validity of the allegation and to make Smith aware of the investigation.

"Please note that all requested information would not be used for any criminal prosecution or for any investigation into the employee's tax liability [in accordance with with N.C.G.S. 160A-168(c)(5)]," the letter read.

