Town of Oakboro suspends police chief accused of telling officers where to get fake vaccine cards

Chief TJ Smith is on unpaid leave through Jan. 4, and will remain on probation for the next six months.

OAKBORO, N.C. — The Town of Oakboro has suspended its police chief based on accusations he told officers where they could go in town to get a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

In a letter obtained by WCNC Charlotte and sent to chief TJ Smith on Dec. 21, town administrator Doug Burgess said Smith violates town personnel policies on fraud, willful acts that endanger the property of others and serving a conflicting interest. Burgess chose to suspend Smith without pay for two weeks starting Dec. 21, and a six-month probationary period also started that day. Smith does have the option to appeal, but the letter noted he could face further discipline for any more violations, including dismissal from his post.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Smith for comment but has not heard back from him. However, the Stanly News & Press (SNAP) did receive a reply via email from him. According to SNAP's reporting, Smith claimed he was told of a mobile "self-vaccination clinic" by a friend in a phone call. He then said he told others about the supposed clinic, and said to SNAP he made a sincere mistake. He also noted he was fully vaccinated.