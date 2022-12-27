A longtime Charlotte police officer died after a medical emergency. Here's how you can help his family

Salute to Heroes and Krispy Kreme will donate a portion of orders to the family of Ofc. Dean Lauber.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Buying donuts as a morning breakfast treat can also help support the family of a Charlotte police officer through the end of the year.

Through January 1, 2023, all purchases of donuts by the dozen will see 50% of the order donated back to Salute to Heroes Charlotte. Those proceeds will benefit Lauber's family. You can order online through this GroupRaise link, pick up your order, and redeem using the code provided when you order.

Ofc. Lauber's wife Jessica also currently serves as a firefighter with Charlotte Fire, and he also was a member of the Salute to Charlotte Heroes Hockey Team while supporting fellow first responders. The organization has worked to help first-responder families in times of need since 2005.

