Here are the funeral arrangements for Cayce officer killed in the line of duty

CAYCE, S.C. — Funeral arrangements have now been announced for Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

Barr was shot while responding to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home on Rossmore Drive. Barr was 27-years-old. 

Funeral Details: 

The visitation, funeral, and graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 28.

The visitation will be held 3:00 PM to 4:45 PM at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

The funeral service will be held 5:00 PM at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

The graveside service will be held immediately following the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church located at 5 Lion Loop, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

Officer Barr Remembered: 

Cayce Police are expected to give an additional news conference Tuesday with more details on the circumstances before Barr's death. 

Barr had joined the Cayce Police Department back in 2016, when it was still the Cayce Department of Public Safety, a joint agency of fire and police services.

Cayce's Facebook page states Barr became a traffic safety officer in 2019. In 2020 he joined the K-9 until, according to Cowan. He worked with one of the department's canine officers, Molly.  

Barr also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a captain, according to that agency. He also was an EMT with Lexington County EMS from 2013 to 2016.   