Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Conover

Police say the incident stemmed from a "family matter" involving an 80-year-old father and his 50-year-old son.

CONOVER, N.C. — Authorities are continuing to investigate after an officer-involved shooting was reported on Sunday, Sept. 5, in Conover.

According to a news release from the Conover Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of 4th Avenue NW for a call about a "family matter" involving an 80-year-old father and his 50-year-old son, Clegg Johnson.

Johnson was reportedly visiting the father's residence.

Officers say the son took his vehicle and rammed a police cruiser knocking it backward and then turned his vehicle near officers and his father that were standing in the driveway.

According to investigators, the son sped toward them and officers fired their weapons to stop him. Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said only two officers on the scene fired their weapons in the release.

Crews then administered life-saving aid to Johnson. He was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center, then airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte.

Authorities say he was in critical condition as of 9:19 p.m. on Sunday.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will complete an independent investigation of the case. No other information has been provided at this time.

WCNC Charlotte will provide updates as they become available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts