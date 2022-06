No officers were injured during the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred on Tuckasegee Road near Cheshire Avenue, police said.

Officer Involved Shooting in the Freedom Division https://t.co/3MTQQy9KEI — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 26, 2022

No officers were injured during the incident, police said. It was not indicated if there were other injuries.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information.

Check back here as this story develops.