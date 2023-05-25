Officer shoots, kills two dogs attacking their dog while they were on break, police say

Lancaster police say the owner of the killed dogs may face charges.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Two dogs that attacked an officer's dog were shot and killed on Thursday, according to police.

A Lancaster police officer was at their home on break around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday when they let their dogs out into a fenced yard.

Two dogs from a neighboring yard then began attacking the officer's dog from outside of the fence, according to a Lancaster Police Department release.

Police say the officer attempted to pull their dog away from the fence as the attacking dogs tried to pull the officer's dog through the fence.

The officer then fired their service weapon at the two attacking dogs, killing them both.

The officer's dogs were taken to the vet and are expected to recover.

Lancaster police and Lancaster County animal control officers were called to further investigate.

The Lancaster Police Department is conducting an investigation to determine if departmental policies were followed during the incident.

Animal control officials will determine if charges will be filed against the owner of the dogs who were shot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster police at (803) 283-1171.

