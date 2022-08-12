Officials ask for public's help finding Concord teen missing since July

Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30 and did not return.

CONCORD, N.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old from Concord who's been missing since July 30.

Prieto is described as five feet, three inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Adryanna or her whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 1-704-786-9155 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

