IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Sgt. Ron Robertson with the North Carolina Wildlife confirms the bodies of the two missing boaters on Lake Norman have been found.

The two men have been identified as 38-year-old Frederick Norris and 48-year-old Ernest Norris Jr, according to officials, they are uncle and nephew. Their bodies were found Sunday evening.

According to officials, there was no visible damage to the boat when it was recovered.

Emergency crews across the Charlotte area began searching for two missing boaters around 9 a.m. Saturday. At one point during the search, crews found the boat overturned, according to Charlotte Fire Saturday.

Authorities said people are still allowed to swim or boat on Lake Norman. Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Rob Cannon is encouraging everyone to be safe on the water.

"It's a good time to say it's lake season so we just encourage everyone to boat and swim safely," Cannon said. "Have your personal flotation devices around. Make sure your children are accompanied. Observe all water safety precautions and enjoy your day at the lake."

N.C. Wildlife offers a free six-hour boating safety course for those considering to bring a boat this summer. You can click here for more information.

