Officials investigating Snapchat threat at Alexander Graham Middle School

The picture of a gun included a caption with words that told students to stay at home on Monday if they wanted to be safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will be additional officers on the Alexander Graham Middle School campus on Monday following a recent threat on Snapchat.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, officials received reports Sunday evening about a snapshot of a gun being shared by students on social media. The picture also included a caption with words that told students to stay at home on Monday if they wanted to be safe.

The school said the picture originated from Snapchat. The CMS Police department, as well as CMPD, have been notified and they are investigating the post

"Please share with your child that sharing a post of this nature has very serious consequences and we appreciate any information about where this post originated," a message to parents read. "Please help staff by talking with your students about not reposting threats but encourage them to share the posts with you and school staff."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts