Officials responding after person climbs transmission tower in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Law enforcement is responding after a person climbed on an electrical transmission tower in southwest Charlotte.
The Charlotte Fire Department said it was responding to the incident on West Woodlawn Road and Wallingford Street around 2:30 p.m.
Witnesses at the scene said that the person is homeless.
WCNC Charlotte was at the scene where crews are working to rescue the person on the tower.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that the power has been shut off in the area.
Duke Energy, along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Fire Department are responding to this incident.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to officials regarding this incident but has not responded yet.