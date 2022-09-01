Officials responding after person climbs transmission tower in southwest Charlotte

WCNC Charlotte was at the scene where crews are working to rescue the person on the tower.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Law enforcement is responding after a person climbed on an electrical transmission tower in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it was responding to the incident on West Woodlawn Road and Wallingford Street around 2:30 p.m.

High Angle Rescue; West Woodlawn Rd/Wallingford St; subject struggling to get down off a electrical transmission tower; Station 12 area. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 9, 2022

Witnesses at the scene said that the person is homeless.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that the power has been shut off in the area.

Duke Energy, along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Fire Department are responding to this incident.