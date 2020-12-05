Authorities urge safety as people flock to Charlotte-area lakes this weekend

The combination of cabin fever and warm weather has led to the busiest start to boating season authorities have ever seen on Lake Norman.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The combination of warmer weather and people desperate to get out of the house has local authorities expecting big crowds on Charlotte-area lakes this weekend.

Agencies on Lake Norman compared boat traffic from the last two weekends to the Fourth of July and they are urging everyone to be safe. Earlier this month, a man drowned after falling off a boat while tubing without a life jacket. They expect the same type of boat traffic this weekend with temperatures expected in the 80s.

Firefighters say this has been the busiest start to boating season they've ever seen as huge crowds rush to the water. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police believe the coronavirus, and corresponding social distancing measures, are playing a major role as people are turning to the lake as a way to get out of the house.

"We anticipate this weekend to be very crowded, almost like a holiday weekend," said one CMPD officer.

On busy weekends, boaters tend to socialize and gather. Charlotte Fire is asking people to continue to observe social distancing.

"While we're out there at the sandbars, don't raft your boats together. Don't beach our boats side by side," said one firefighter.

Two weekends ago, a man drowned in a tubing accident in Lake Norman. Already this year, there have been three deaths on North Carolina lakes. Last year, NC Wildlife reported 14.

"Every child under the age of 13 is required by law to wear a life jacket when they're underway on the water," NC Wildlife said.