Omega Psi Phi members, George Clinton, Ben Crump to visit Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Civil rights attorney, Ben Crump and R&B legend George Clinton will join their fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. today, at the 83rd Grand Conclave.
There will be a screening of Netflix documentary 'Civil', which documents the life and work of civil rights attorney and social justice leader Ben Crump.
Following the screening, they are to announce a free concert featuring Clinton, who will also be celebrating his 81st birthday.
Crump and Clinton will also make a special presentation to the Omega Lamplighters Scholarship program.
