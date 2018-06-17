CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 4 p.m, according to Flightaware.

This is the second time inbound flights into Charlotte were grounded Sunday. At around 8 a.m. Sunday, American Airlines reported a technical glitch with their regional carrier PSA. A little before 2 p.m., Flightaware said all inbound flights to the Queen City was being held at their origin until 3 p.m. before releasing another update less than an hour later that the same inbound flights will be held until 4 p.m.

American Airlines has released the following statement regarding the ground delay:

This morning, PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte. As a result of this issue, some aircraft have been delayed arriving and departing Charlotte. To better control the flow of PSA aircraft to Charlotte, a ground stop has been issued until 3 p.m. ET.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC