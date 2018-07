HARRISBURG, N.C. -- According to Harrisburg Fire one person was transported via helicopter to Atrium Main Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a motorcycle.

The crash shutdown Highway 49 in both directions at Kings Drive. One lane is now open in both directions, drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

