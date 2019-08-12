CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a car crash in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened near Wilkinson Boulevard and Morris Field on Saturday night.

Police said one car was involved in the crash, but at this time, the specific details of the crash have not been released.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

CMPD has confirmed that the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC: