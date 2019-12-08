CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police say it appears to have been a dirt bike involved.

Medic responded to the scene at West Boulevard and Barringer Drive.

Police first posted about the crash just after 8:30 p.m., saying a single-vehicle crash closed a section of West Boulevard at Interstate 77. Shortly after, police confirmed that one person had died.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

Officials say that more information will be released after Major Crash completes their investigation into the incident.

At this time, no other information about the crash has been released.

