x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One person is dead after an overnight crash on I-85, Medic says

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fatal overnight crash on I-85 South killed one person, according to Medic

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications. 

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, on I-85 South near Exit 41 and West Sugar Creek Road.

Two lanes of I-85 South were closed for nearly three hours after the crash happened.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

The person killed in the crash has not been identified. 

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to officials for more information about what caused this accident.

Related Articles

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.   

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out