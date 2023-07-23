One person is dead after an overnight crash on I-85, Medic says

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fatal overnight crash on I-85 South killed one person, according to Medic.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, on I-85 South near Exit 41 and West Sugar Creek Road.

Two lanes of I-85 South were closed for nearly three hours after the crash happened.

The person killed in the crash has not been identified.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to officials for more information about what caused this accident.

