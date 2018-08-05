The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-85 southbound in Gaston County.

Gaston EMS says they transported 3 people to Caromont Regional Medical Center.

According to NCDOT, the road is closed near Exit 22 due to the crash.

Motorists are advised to take Exit 26 (Belmont Holly Road). Continue on Belmont Holly Road for less than half of a mile and make a right on US-74 West. Continue on US-74 West for approximately 5 miles and make a right to reaccess I-85.



