One dead in a three-vehicle accident in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in a multiple-vehicle accident in west Charlotte Saturday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police were called a three-vehicle accident in the 1500 block of West Boulevard just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they located a 1997 Lexus ES300, a 2014 Toyota Corolla, and a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck involved in athe crash.

Medic and CFD arrived on scene and transported all three occupants from the Lexus to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center - Main with life-threatening injuries. Medic also transported the driver of the Dodge, 89-year-old Leroy Hood, to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota, 57-year-old Darryl Ronel Bryant, did not sustain injury in this crash.

Police said as Medic arrived to the hospital, 30-year-old Antonio Bennett, a passenger in the Lexus, was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Toyota Corolla, driven by 57-year-old Darryl Bryant, was traveling east on West Boulevard and just after it crossed Remount Road the driver attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot when it was struck by the Lexus. The Lexus was also traveling east on West Boulevard when it attempted to pass the Toyota on the left by crossing the double yellow center dividing line at approximately 90-100 MPH in a 35MPH zone. After the Lexus struck the Toyota, it slid out control for approximately 200 feet before striking the Dodge. The Dodge was traveling westbound in the right lane of West Blvd when it was hit by the Lexus, according to police.

Speed and impairment are not contributing factors for the Toyota or Dodge, and both Bryant and Hood were wearing seatbelts. Speed and reckless driving are contributing factors for the Lexus and none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Impairment is unknown; however, test results are pending.