Fatal Lincoln County crash leaves one dead

The crash happened Saturday evening in Denver.

DENVER, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Lincoln County on Saturday evening.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. A car was traveling on Unity Church Road near Pine Lake Road in Denver when it drove off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.

The driver, who has been identified as 27-year-old Demarco Jauan Cathcart, died at the scene.

Initial investigations point to speeding and reckless driving as factors in the fatal crash.

