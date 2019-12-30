CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County officials confirmed that multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Brackett Cedar Park on Sunday morning.

Officials said one person died inside a building at the campground, and another was transported to a hospital. The severity of that person's injuries is not known at this time.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

Officials haven't released any information regarding the cause of the fire.

At this time, no other information has been released.

WCNC is working to learn more information. Stay tuned for the latest.

