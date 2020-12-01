YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and one was injured after a collision in York County Saturday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1:47 p.m. on Marshall Road, approximately five miles south of Rock Hill.

A driver in a 2012 Nissan was traveling northbound on Marshall Road and a driver in a 2010 Ford Pickup was driving southbound. The driver in the Ford, 31-year-old Zachary Olsen of Charlotte, went left of center striking the Nissan head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, who has not been identified, died at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt, according to SCHP. Olsen was transported to Piedmont Medical by EMS, but the severity of his injuries is not known.

At this time, charges are pending.

The collision is under investigation by SCHP.

