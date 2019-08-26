One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Union County Monday, the Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Officials are responding to Pleasant Grove Church Road. Officials said one person is dead and another person was injured.

A spokesperson for the Union County Sheriff's Office is headed to the scene to learn more information.

NBC Charlotte has a crew at the scene and will have updates on wcnc.com and NBC Charlotte as information becomes available.

Earlier this month, 15-year-old Zaria Joshalyn Burgess was allegedly killed by her father, 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess , in his Monroe home.

RELATED: North Carolina dad accused of killing 15-year-old daughter, sheriff says

Earlier this summer, police from both North Carolina and South Carolina conducted a manhunt for a man accused of killing a Monroe mother trying to protect her kids during a home invasion.

RELATED: Deputies capture suspect accused of killing Monroe mom in home invasion