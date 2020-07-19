Medic: 1 dead, 2 injured after southeast Charlotte crash

The two injured were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and two others were injured after a crash in southeast Charlotte, according to Medic.

It happened Saturday night in the area of the 8200 block of East Independence Boulevard, though the exact location has not yet been confirmed.

Medic said one person died and two were injured. The two injured were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

At this time, the details surrounding the incident are limited. It's not known how many vehicles were involved, or if any charges are expected to be filed.

