One person is dead and two other people were injured after a shooting in Union County Monday, the Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Officials are investigating in the 4500 block of Pleasant Grove Road near Mineral Springs, North Carolina.

The incident began Sunday night as a domestic dispute and resulted in a shooting Monday, officials told NBC Charlotte.

All three people were shot, according to officials. The extent of the injuries were not immediately available.

One person has been detained and is being questioned, officials said.

Earlier this month, 15-year-old Zaria Joshalyn Burgess was allegedly killed by her father, 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess , in his Monroe home.

RELATED: North Carolina dad accused of killing 15-year-old daughter, sheriff says

Earlier this summer, police from both North Carolina and South Carolina conducted a manhunt for a man accused of killing a Monroe mother trying to protect her kids during a home invasion.

RELATED: Deputies capture suspect accused of killing Monroe mom in home invasion