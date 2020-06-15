CMPD: One dead after west Charlotte accident

It happened in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive. Police say the 911 call came in shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a car accident in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. An investigation is underway.

CMPD says it was a single-vehicle accident. One person, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle ran off the road, according to CMPD.

As a result of the accident, a stretch of Queen City Drive was shut down. CMPD said it did not lead to any major traffic issues.

No further information has been released at this time.