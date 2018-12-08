CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A person was rushed to the hospital after a car smashed into a home near Ballantyne Sunday morning.

Medic responded to a call in the 15000 block of Prescott Hill Avenue. One person was rushed to CMC Main with serious injuries, according to Medic.

Officials said the driver of the car hit two parked cars before hitting the house.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

