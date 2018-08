CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car smashed into a house in the 15000 of Prescott Hill Avenue according to Medic.

Officials told NBC Charlotte that the person struck two parked cars before hitting the house.

No other injuries were reported, police are still investigating what caused the crash.

