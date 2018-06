According to the Salisbury North Carolina Fire Department one person was injured after a mobile home collapsed early Wednesday morning.

Officials report the mobile home is being disassembled.

1 patient removed, collapsed mobile home being disassembled. Non life threatening injury, refused treatment and transport. Under control. pic.twitter.com/oETeqMCePC — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) June 13, 2018

The person injured has refused treatment and transport, the fire department reports.

