CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in north Charlotte Monday night.

It happened in the 8900 block of Legacy Park Drive.

One person was hurt and transferred by Medic for medical attention, according to Charlotte Fire.

The fire was determined under control by 10:35 p.m. Monday.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, but investigators are working to determine that.

