One injured as firefighters extinguish a commercial fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department battled a third-alarm fire at a commercial building in east Charlotte Friday evening.

According to officials, the fire was at a building on East Independence and Pierson Drive. Medic reports one person was transported for smoke inhalation in the building.

Fire crews on the scene said the fire was under control in about 22 minutes. Officials said the building was abandoned so they're not sure why anyone was in there.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, officials report.