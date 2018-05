CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person is dead and another was hospitalized following a crash in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened off Central Avenue near Kilborne Drive.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased individual. CMPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

