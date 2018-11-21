KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One person was killed in a house fire in Kannapolis Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 300 block of Prince Street a few minutes after 5:30 a.m. When first responders reached the house it was engulfed in flames. Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene to put out the fire and control any hot spots.

Eight people were able to get out of the home during the fire, according to the Kannapolis Fire Department. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to extinguish the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once officials can safely enter the home.

BREAKING: One person has died after this house fire in the 300 block of Prince Street in Kannapolis. Dozens of firefighters now on scene working to control hotspots. pic.twitter.com/ZKtcDO5neG — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) November 21, 2018

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.

