MONROE, N.C. — One person was killed in a fire at a business in Monroe Tuesday morning, officials said.

Monroe Fire Department was called to a reported fire at ELG Utica Alloys on Secrest Avenue around 11 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and the cause is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported by fire investigators and officials have not provided any further information at this time.

