One killed in overnight Chesterfield County crash, officials say

The crash occurred around midnight Saturday morning near Pageland, S.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following an overnight crash in Chesterfield County that involved two vehicles.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, SCHP responded to a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. 601 near State Line Road, a few miles north of Pageland.

According to the SCHP investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet van was driving north on U.S. 601, when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was attempting to make a U-turn.

The driver of the van died as a result of the crash. EMS took the driver of the tractor-trailer to the hospital. No other cars or passengers were involved in the incident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. WCNC Charlotte will provide updates as they are released.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts