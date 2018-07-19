CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died and at least seven were hurt after an accident involving multiple cars in north Charlotte Thursday, according to police.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Davis Lake Parkway. W.T. Harris was shut down between Sugar Creek and Old Statesville Roads for hours.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a moving truck was one of four vehicles involved in the accident.

“You just heard a tire screeching, which we hear all the time, and then you just heard a boom, you could tell it was metal,” said the woman.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash. No names were released.

