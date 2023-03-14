x
1 person seriously injured after early morning house fire in West Charlotte

Charlotte Fire Department says it 30 minutes to control the fire.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in West Charlotte. 

Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Valley Ridge Rd. 

Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries. CFD says it took 28 firefighters to control the fire in 30 minutes. 

This investigation is active and ongoing. 

