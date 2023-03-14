1 person seriously injured after early morning house fire in West Charlotte

Charlotte Fire Department says it 30 minutes to control the fire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in West Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Valley Ridge Rd.

Structure Fire; 900 Block of Valley Ridge Rd; 2 Story House with heavy fire showing; Station 25’s area pic.twitter.com/9xwiIejWE4 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 14, 2023

Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries. CFD says it took 28 firefighters to control the fire in 30 minutes.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

