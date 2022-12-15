Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

The victim, 27-year-old Dashawn Ray Gene Dean, was pronounced dead at the scene after Matthews officers and first responders attempted to render aid.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said.

Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.

A man was found in the vehicle unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head, officers said. The victim, 27-year-old Dashawn Ray Gene Dean, was pronounced dead at the scene after Matthews officers and first responders attempted to render aid.

Detectives with Mattews police are continuing to investigate this incident.

