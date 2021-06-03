One person dead after crash in Iredell County

Another driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the fatal crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after a van sideswiped a tractor-trailer in Iredell County this morning, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said the incident was reported at 10 a.m. this morning after a 2002 Dodge Caravan, driven by Patrick Loy Little Jr., 38, of Sherrills Ford, sideswiped a Freightliner on NC-150 near the Catawba County line.

Highway Patrol said Little was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to Highway Patrol, the van also hit a pick-up truck driver who was taken by EMS to Atrium Health Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.