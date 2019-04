CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man suffered serious injuries after a small explosion Thursday morning at a Cleveland County junkyard.

The county fire marshal's office said the explosion happened while a man was working on a car at L&L U-Pull-It off U.S. 74.

Firefighters responded just before 10 a.m. and took the man up the road to the Cleveland County Mall parking lot, where a helicopter landed to take the man to a hospital.

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown.