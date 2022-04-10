1 person injured after shooting in Harris Teeter parking lot, Kannapolis PD spokesperson says

No Harris Teeter employees or customers were injured or involved, according to authorities.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in a Harris Teeter parking lot, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department said the incident happened in the evening hours of Sunday, April 10, in the store's parking lot located off Davidson Highway.

Officials say the person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The spokesperson said investigators believe "this was not a random act and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

WCNC Charlotte obtained video from a viewer nearby the scene which showed a heavy police presence at the store and the surrounding area.

No Harris Teeter employees or customers were involved or injured during the incident, according to the spokesperson.

