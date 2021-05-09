First responders assisting in south Charlotte after pedestrian struck

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injures.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been struck by a vehicle near South Park Mall in south Charlotte, according to Medic.

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Medic said they responded to the Archdale Drive and Park South Dr. intersection after receiving a call that someone was struck by a vehicle.

At this time, police have not provided any information about potential charges. It is unknown if anyone else was injured.