CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a house fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The two-story house in the 9200 block of Darbyshire Place had smoke showing on the second floor during the structure fire, according to officials.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in 25 minutes. One person was rescued from the fire. No firefighters were injured in the process.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

WCNC will update this as more information becomes available.