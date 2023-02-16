One seriously hurt in crash involving motorcyle on West Arrowood Road, Medic says

A crash on West Arrowood Road on Thursday afternoon is causing significant delays

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department is urging drivers to use an alternate route after a crash involving a motorcycle on the 2600 block of West Arrowood Road Thursday afternoon.

According to Medic, one person was seriously injured in the crash and has been taken to the hospital, while two others suffered from minor injuries.

The block where the crash occurred is closed in both directions, causing significant delays ahead of rush hour.

Officials are asking that drivers use an alternate route and use extreme caution when driving around emergency vehicles.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to update this story with any new developments.

Traffic Advisory; 2600 block of West Arrowood Rd is closed in both directions due to a MVC; significant delays in the area; seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/VOdNKqt2Yg — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 16, 2023

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts