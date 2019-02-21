CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major issues on campus are putting Johnson C. Smith University back in the spotlight.

Students said they’ve been dealing with ongoing water issues in the dorms, including broken toilets. NBC Charlotte first broke the story last year about students complaining of apparent black mold on campus.

RELATED: Johnson C. Smith University delays spring semester while mold is removed from residence halls

Campus security would not let NBC Charlotte on campus to see for ourselves, but students took photos to show what was going on inside Sanders Hall.

Now, they’re demanding action.

The photos showed a mess in the sink and shower, but one student says there’s a bigger issue.

“We need to get the toilet fixed,” said the student, who asked her face not be shown.

She said the photos reveal the need for a major fix inside the bathrooms at Sanders Hall.

“We had to keep putting, ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs and ‘Do Not Use’ signs, and that’s been hard,” the student said.

She said the school paid for students to stay at a hotel overnight, but they returned to the same issue.

“We just stayed at a hotel, and so they made us move back, but we still got water problems,” she said.

Last year, students said they saw what appeared to be black mold on ceilings. They brought doctors notes and asked to move out of the New Residence Hall altogether. Some reported concerns of breathing issues, agitated eyes, and bloody noses.

“We could have dropped dead at any moment; you don’t know how bad our asthma is,” one student said.

At the time, JCSU officials said they were only recently notified of the issue, and they said they sent experts to test the air and fix the problem. However, students said the crew only painted over the problem.

“I watched them paint over it. I should have recorded it, but I didn’t,” a student told NBC Charlotte.

To complicate matters in the latest case, Charlotte Water said a main break affected the area this week, but the issue was repaired. The student said as of Thursday, plumbing crews have begun to fix the toilets.

“We won’t stop until we get what we want fixed in that building,” she said.

NBC Charlotte reached out several times to JCSU officials on Thursday by phone and email, but so far they have not returned the messages.