Here’s who scammers are targeting most

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Online purchasing is a convenient way to shop, but it can also be dangerous.

ONLINE SHOPPING SCAMS

According to recent data from the Better Business Bureau, online purchase scams make up 30% of all scams reported, with nearly 72% resulting in financial loss. The report found people ages 35 to 54 were the most susceptible to scams while those 65 and up turned out to be the least impacted. Analysts attribute the findings to the constant education geared toward older generations about the dangers of scams.

The BBB is also warning people of employment and home improvement scams.

EMPLOYMENT SCAMS

If a criminal is conducting an employment scam, there is a good chance they are operating under a fake vendor and asking victims to buy equipment with their personal funds. Typically the check provided for the task is fake and the bank won't offer reimbursement. If you're not sure whether a company is legit, check the company's website and email address. If the email doesn't mention the business name or has a strange series of numbers or letters, it might be a scam.

HOME IMPROVEMENT SCAMS

In order to avoid getting duped by janky contractors, the BBB doesn't recommend paying for services upfront. Oftentimes scammers will do some of the work and then stop showing up, leaving the job undone and victims' pockets empty. Experts recommend only using BBB Accredited contractors with up-to-date licensing.

