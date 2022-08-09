Optimist Hall to start charging for parking

Optimist Hall will start charging customers for parking on Monday, Aug. 15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Optimist Hall, the popular dining hall in Charlotte's Optimist Park neighborhood, will begin charging customers for parking.

Customers can still park for free for 90 minutes. For customers parked from 90 minutes to two hours, parking will be $5. Customers parked up to 24 hours will be charged $18. The new parking system is part of an agreement to have Laz Parking manage Optimist Hall's lot.

"In an effort to provide convenient and efficient parking to our visitors, we are partnering with Laz Parking to transition to a paid parking program beginning on Monday, Aug. 15," Optimist Hall wrote on Instagram.

Optimist Hall opened in 2019 with 150,000 square feet of space with 19 food vendors. The facility includes retailers and a brewery. It occupies what was a textile mill owned by Highland Park Manufacturing Company.

