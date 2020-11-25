Alexander County students create ornament to honor flood victims

Sales from the "Alexander County Strong" ornament will go to the families of the victims of the Hiddenite Family Campground.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A group of students at Alexander Central High School created an ornament to honor the victims of the flooding at Hiddenite Family Campground earlier this month.

The ACHS chapter of the National BETA Club designed the ornament to show how the community in Alexander County has come together to honor the victims after tragedy.

In the early morning hours of November 12, heavy rain and flash flooding caused water to rise in the Hiddenite Family Campground. More than 30 people were rescued from their homes, but sadly, five people died.

The ornament is emerald green and says "Alexander County Strong" in gold. The year 2020 is etched on the back of the ornament.

BETA Club members are selling the ornaments as part of a service project with the proceeds going to the families of the victims. All the money collected from ornament sales will go to the ETBC Hiddenite Family Campground Benevolence Fund. The ornaments are $5 each.

The ornaments can be purchased through any BETA Club member or by contacting the individuals below:

Donna Reid: dreid@alexander.k12.nc.us

Kerri Wimberly: kwimberly@alexander.k12.nc.us

Those wishing to purchase an ornament can also call the school directly at 828-632-7063, ext. 2143.