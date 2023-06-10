Free outdoor fitness facility coming to York

They hope to break ground in the coming weeks and have the project completed by early next year.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, S.C. — A free outdoor fitness center will soon take shape in York, South Carolina.

The facility will be located at the York County Recreation Complex and feature push up bars, sit up bars, step up squares, and more, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris White.

"So, a lot of things you can just go out and do on your own without the assistance of anybody," White said.

He said a partnership with the National Fitness Campaign made the project possible through grant funding and sponsorships.

"We’re a growing community and a lot of people may not have access to work out gear, or work out equipment, or gym memberships, and we just felt like this was a need for the community," White said.

Niki Estes and Tracy Long have walked the park for years.

“To be able to go that extra mile, I would like that," Long said of the project.

“Gosh, when is it going to be done? How soon can we start," Estes said. "That’s what I’d like to know. That’s a really cool opportunity for everybody because not everyone can afford a gym membership.”

White said they hope to break ground in the coming weeks and have the project completed by early next year.

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart